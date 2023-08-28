Keke Palmer shows off tattoo dedicated to ex boyfriend Darius Jackson

file footage

Keke Palmer rang into her 30th birthday with quite a few surprises.



Besides the Nope actress being spotted getting lunch with her baby daddy Darius Jackson on Saturday, August 26, Palmer also posted some NSFW photos on her Instagram.

One of the photos caught the attention of her fans, who spotted a sweet tribute to Jackson inked on her body.

In one of the racy snaps, a tattoo of the fitness instructor’s birthdate was visible, located just below Palmer’s right butt cheek.

The NSFW row of photos comes only over a month after Jackson publicly shamed the Boyfriend singer for wearing a skimpy outfit to Usher’s star-studded concert in Las Vegas.

The couple welcomed their first baby, son Leodis, in February.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, over a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher.

Despite the backlash, he continued to double down on his opinion, while the Alice actress refused to address the debacle.

Most recently, she released a song in collaboration with Usher titled, Boyfriend, which many seemed to assume was a shade at Jackson.

It was reported around the same time that the couple had split and co-parented their infant.

However, Palmer shut down all rumors of a feud between her and Jackson, by joining him on Instagram Live on Saturday as they grabbed lunch together.

In a clip, Jackson referred to the Hustlers star as his “partner in crime.”