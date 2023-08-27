Cruz Beckham channels Victoria's legacy, dazzles with Beatles classic rendition

 
Sunday August 27, 2023
By Web Desk
August 27, 2023
Victoria Beckham proudly displayed son Cruz's musical gift in an Instagram post.

Sharing a glimpse of family musical prowess, the 49-year-old Spice Girl took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her 18-year-old son Cruz's guitar skills.

Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of a Croatian sunset, Cruz strums a soulful rendition of The Beatles' classic 'Here Comes The Sun' while seated on a coastal stone wall.

Fans took to the comments to praise Victoria and David's youngest son for his guitar skills.

One said: 'Talented young man there!' while another echoed: 'Wow that’s incredible @cruzbeckham'.

A third added: '50 years ago another young man wrote that song and I’m positive he’s smiling by that rendition. Nice job, Cruz!'

And a fourth alluded to Cruz inheriting his musical talent from his pop star mother, joking: 'Spice boy'.

Last year Cruz took to the stage to perform in Miami with a rock band and reportedly signed to Tap Music, who previously managed Dua Lipa and a range of other big names including Ellie Goulding and Lana del Ray.