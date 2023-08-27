Cruz Beckham channels Victoria's legacy, dazzles with Beatles classic rendition

Victoria Beckham proudly displayed son Cruz's musical gift in an Instagram post.

Sharing a glimpse of family musical prowess, the 49-year-old Spice Girl took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her 18-year-old son Cruz's guitar skills.

Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of a Croatian sunset, Cruz strums a soulful rendition of The Beatles' classic 'Here Comes The Sun' while seated on a coastal stone wall.

Fans took to the comments to praise Victoria and David's youngest son for his guitar skills.

One said: 'Talented young man there!' while another echoed: 'Wow that’s incredible @cruzbeckham'.

A third added: '50 years ago another young man wrote that song and I’m positive he’s smiling by that rendition. Nice job, Cruz!'

And a fourth alluded to Cruz inheriting his musical talent from his pop star mother, joking: 'Spice boy'.

Last year Cruz took to the stage to perform in Miami with a rock band and reportedly signed to Tap Music, who previously managed Dua Lipa and a range of other big names including Ellie Goulding and Lana del Ray.