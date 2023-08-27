Millie Bobby Brown dishes on romance with Jake Bongiovi and buzzing wedding ahead

Millie Bobby Brown has candidly discussed her bond with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and provided insights into their upcoming wedding arrangements.

The actress, 19, and the son of Jon Bon Jovi, 21 revealed their engagement news on April 11th, marking the culmination of their nearly two-year journey side by side.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Millie revealed that Jake proposed with a ring belonging to her mother Kelly.

The Stranger Things star said: 'I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake.

'They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.'

The couple met on Instagram and began dating in 2021, with Millie saying she knew instantly that Jake was 'the one'.

She said: 'I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life.

Millie revealed that her parents Kelly and Robert and Jake's famous dad Jon and mum Dorothea are thrilled at their engagement.

She explained: 'They are super-happy. My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents who have stayed together for a really long time.

'My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships.'

Discussing their upcoming nuptials, Millie revealed that the couple are yet to set a wedding date.

She revealed that she's already been flooded with offers from designers to dress her for the big day and that she is 'weighing up options', but insists that it's 'not about what I wear'.