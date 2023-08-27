Netflix silences Prince Harry with million-dollar deal over major ‘sensitive’ matter

After having faced a hit to their popularity in mid-June following the collapse of their Spotify deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly found some stability with their pending projects at Netflix.

The streaming giant also cashes on one of its most watched series, a fictional adaptation of the Royal Family, The Crown. Its sixth season will be depicting a crucial moment in Royal history, Princess Diana’s fatal car crash. However, an executive producer The Crown confirmed that they would recreate Diana’s death “sensitively.”

In this scenario, GB News’ Patrick Christys dubbed Harry as a “hypocrite” as he chose to remain silent on Netflix filming a very sensitive scene, which had been a traumatising event for him.

“What I find interesting is that this flew under the radar for some people”, Christys said to royal expert Charles Rae. He recalled the Harry’s appearance at James Corden’s show where he shared that he ‘likes The Crown’ just before they came out with their docuseries in the streaming platform.

Christys noted that the audience “take what happens in that show as fact.”

Rae opined that Harry silence may have been due to his million-dollar contract deal with Netflix. “I very much doubt that he will [speak out], remember, he is still being paid a lot of money by Netflix,” he said. “I would be very surprised if he is critical of it.”

He continued, “I think it’s hypocrisy if he doesn’t do it. He is very quick to chime in about absolutely everything else, but he won’t do it because money talks. And where is his money coming in from at the moment? A lot of it is from Netflix.”