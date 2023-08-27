Prince William’s heartbreaking vow to Diana reveals ‘painful’ truth with Prince Harry

Despite their ongoing sibling rivalry, one thing that Prince William and Prince Harry have in common is the love and fondness that they hold for their late mother, Princess Diana.

When Diana and then-Prince Charles were going through their divorce in 1992, after 11 years of marriage, many details had to be worked out.

Lady Diana Spencer became Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, in 1981 after her wedding to Charles. While Queen Elizabeth was okay for Diana to keep the titles, Charles fought to have her HRH title was stripped away after their divorce, via The Mirror.

Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell revealed in his book, A Royal Duty, that William, who was only 14 at the time, made a heartbreaking promise to his mother which moved her to tears.

“Don't worry Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am king,” William reportedly said to his mother. Burrell noted the conversation left Diana in tears.

However, a year later, Diana died in a car crash with her partner Dodi Fayed in Paris, on August 31, 1997. The irony in the matter is that if Diana had not been stripped of the HRH title, she might not have lost the Royal protection that came with it, maybe keeping her alive.

Now, Diana’s younger son, Harry is seemingly fighting for something similar. After stepping back from his royal position in 2020, the Sussexes lost their security. Harry had also challenged the matter in London High Court to pay for his own security, but eventually lost the case.

While William had felt emotional over his mother’s ordeal with the titles, he shares no such sentiments for his brother. The two have been estranged especially after Harry’ memoir which a source claimed has “very painful for William.”

William reportedly feels ‘betrayed’ as there seems to be no hope of reconciliation yet.