Prince Harry’s ‘peace talks’ with King Charles can still happen if he ‘swallows pride’

Prince Harry and King Charles may not be having their alleged ‘peace talks’ but still Duke of Sussex can take initiative to mend ties with his family.

Harry will be travelling to London to attend the WellChild Awards on September 7, just a day prior to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death anniversary. The Duke annually attends the awards as he is a lifetime patron for the charity.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig opined to Express.co.uk that this would be “a good opportunity for Harry to swallow his pride and see his father privately.”

She acknowledged that it “might not be a successful meeting, but I think it is important for the King to see his younger son because he’s made it clear [that] he loves Harry.”

Previously, speculations over reconciliations began when a source told the UK’s OK! Magazine earlier this month that the monarch has “rescheduled official visit to France on September 20, so [he] has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son.”

However, a friend of Prince William refuted such claims to The Daily Beast, telling the publication that there is “no chance” of such thing happening.

Koenig added that for Harry, the annual gathering at Balmoral “would be a good time to visit his father, who will be spending time quietly” perhaps with other members of the family.

She continued, “On the other hand, Harry could also do a quick trip after the awards to Heathrow airport, and jump on a plane back home to California. I think this will be the option most people will expect.”