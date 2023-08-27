Is Rohit Sharma preparing to face Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup clash?

The Pakistani bowling attack, especially the pacers, is dreaded by all the teams and considered one of the best for their lethal dismissals.



The world will be witnessing at least two guaranteed blockbuster clashes between Pakistan and India, with the first being in the Asia Cup 2023, next month and the second in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup later this year.

India's vulnerability to left-arm seamers is not hidden as they were destroyed by Pakistan's Mohammad Amir in the 2017 Champions Trophy, by Trent Boult in 2019 World Cup semifinal and new-ball sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups.

Moreover, India itself admits the Pakistan threat as former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir once dubbed the side as "dangerous".

So, all eyes will be on the battle between India's top-order and Afridi.

It seems like Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is preparing to face the tall left-armer as he batted alongside KL Rahul with Aniket Choudhary — who has a similar physique as the Pakistani star — bowling at the training camp in Alur, The Hindustan Times reported.

As per the publication, 33-year-old Choudhary has never played for India and may not have the same skill of getting that late movement like Afridi, but as a practice bowler still could give India a sense of facing Afridi.

It may be noted that Sharma and Afridi have faced each other only thrice in international cricket. Their only meeting in an ODI was back in 2018 Asia Cup, when Rohit had managed 19 off 18 against the southpaw.

However, when Shaheen returned as a well-groomed bowler in 2021 T20 World Cup, he dismissed the Indian captain for a golden duck.

Later, in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Rohit could score only four off five before being dismissed by Haris Rauf, who is also a pacer.