Asia Cup: BCCI top officials confirm Pakistan visit in September

BCCI President Roger Binny. — AFP/File

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla will tour Pakistan next month for an official dinner hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore to commemorate their hosting of Asia Cup 2023.

Confirming the news, Binny said: "Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4."



Moreover, ESPNCricinfo reported it is likely Binny and Shukla will attend a match at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 3 or 5 as part of their two-day visit.

The sports news agency added an official invitation was extended by Zaka Ashraf, the current PCB managing committee chairman, to the top brass of the BCCI on August 15 and that all top board members from the participating teams, including the BCCI, have confirmed their attendance.

Binny said: "I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable," adding that he hoped his visit to Pakistan would benefit India-Pakistan cricket ties.

He further added that matches between India and Pakistan are bigger and more watched than the Ashes.

"Matches between Pakistan and India are important for cricket," he said.

Binny's remarks come against a backdrop of conflict between the two boards, a conflict that has been going on for several months due to a direct fallout of the political tensions between the two countries.

It is pertinent to note that Binny's trip to Pakistan for the Asia Cup will be his first in 18 years. The BCCI president last visited the country in 2005 for the Asian Cricket Council camp.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir

Traveling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

Complete schedule of Asia Cup

Group Stage

Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan

Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy

Sept 2 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy

Sept 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore

Sept 4 - India vs Nepal in Kandy

Sept 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore

Super 4s

Sept 6 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore

Sept 9 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo

Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo

Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo

Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo

Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo