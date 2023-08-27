Taylor Swift says she’ll be dancing ‘forever’ to ‘bestie’ Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon’

Taylor Swift was ever the supportive best friend to Selena Gomez as she dropped her new song on Friday called Single Soon.



The Lavender Haze singer, 33, took her Instagram Stories amid her Mexican leg of the Eras Tour to shout out to the Only Murders in the Building star, 31.

On Saturday, Swift shared a clip of the song on her IG Story and wrote atop it, “WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST.”

She added, “WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS.”

The Rare Beauty founder announced the track last week, telling fans that she's still working on her upcoming solo album.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” the former Disney star wrote on Instagram.

The last full-length album Gomez put out was Rare in 2020, which was followed up the album with her Spanish-language record Revelación, which earned a best Latin pop album nomination at the 2022 Grammys.

Meanwhile, after concluding the American led of the Eras Tour, the singer is now touring internationally with the Mexican leg of the tour happening this month. She is also set to release the rerecord of her 2014 album, 1989, which is set to drop on October 27, 2023.