Pilot travels thousands of miles to Texas from Tokyo to return 9-year-old her doll

Valentina Dominguez, 9, can be seen happy after he doll was returned by American Airlines' James Danen (right) from Tokyo to her home in Texas on August 21, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/KCEN News

A 9-year-old girl was devastated and very sad after she lost her best friend Beatrice — the name of her doll — on a plane in Tokyo. However, she got her back, thanks to a generous pilot who flew 5,880 miles from the Japanese capital to the US state of Texas to return the girl her doll, reported WAFAA-TV.

Valentina Dominguez's parents posted on Facebook about their daughter’s doll and was learned by American Airlines' James Danen.

Her parents last saw the doll when they were in Tokyo where they stopped before heading back to Texas, after a trip to Indonesia.

After making contact with the authorities in Tokyo, the pilot Danen found the missing doll and then travelled with it while taking photos with Beatrice eventually reuniting it with the 9-year-old.

Danen told the news outlet that It’s his nature and he likes helping people… that’s just what he likes doing.

Valentina Dominguez's doll Beatrice can be seen in this screengrab after returning from Tokyo to Texas by American Airlines' James Danen on August 21, 2023. — YouTube/KCEN News

"I was really glad I could do something nice for somebody," he added.

"Was she well-behaved on the flight?" the young girl asked. "Very well behaved, yes," he answered.

He also gifted her some Japanese treats and a map that tracked all the places where Beatrice had been.

"Beatrice means a lot to me. She brings me happiness and she’s my best friend,” Valentina told Good Morning America.

"When she was missing, when we got settled into our hotel, I felt very bad. I felt like my heart was broken."

Her father was grateful for Danen’s epic gesture.

"I think it’s another sign of there’s a lot of kindness in this world," he told GMA. "I'm really happy that Jim was able to help us and thankful for him."