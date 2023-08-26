Britney Spears bolsters new home staff, including 'medical' professional to oversee medication

Britney Spears, the 41-year-old pop sensation who has recently been in the spotlight due to her divorce from Sam Asghari, has reportedly made significant additions to her Los Angeles-area home staff.

According to sources, one of the new staff members possesses a medical professional background and has been entrusted with a diverse range of responsibilities, including overseeing the Grammy nominee's health and medication regimen.

The Grammy nominee's legal representative, Mathew Rosengart, and manager, Cade Hudson, are said to be actively engaged in keeping Britney occupied with various activities, including her music career and other pursuits.

It's been noted that the Louisiana-born performer prefers not to be alone, underscoring the importance of keeping her engaged.

This update follows recent news that Britney Spears had an unfortunate incident in London, where she reportedly sustained a head injury during an intense altercation with her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, prior to their unexpected divorce announcement.

Disturbing details have emerged, suggesting that a heated argument between the two led to a serious injury for the pop icon, resulting in her needing stitches.

Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, disclosed in the documentary Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which aired on Fox recently, that "She and Sam were engaged in a heated argument in a hotel room, and it escalated to the point where she tripped and collided with a coffee table, resulting in a head injury that required stitches."



