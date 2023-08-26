'Go sue yourself', Elon Musk to US Department of Justice

US billionaire Elon Musk.—Twitter/file

SpaceX owner Elon Musk has said that "DOJ needs to sue themselves," in response to a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) accusing SpaceX of discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers in their hiring.



The tech pioneer passed the statement in response to a tweet on social media platform X, —formerly known as Twitter.





The lawsuit filed by the DOJ asserts that SpaceX, during the period spanning from September 2018 to May 2022, consistently discouraged individuals seeking asylum and refugees from applying for job positions.



The company is accused of even outright rejecting their applications, thus indicating an alleged bias influenced by their citizenship status. This purported bias is believed to violate the stipulations of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The lawsuit asserts that SpaceX propagated misleading information regarding its hiring policies. The company advertised that it exclusively hired US citizens and lawful permanent residents.

The Justice Department, however, contends that this portrayal was both incorrect and discriminatory.

Elon Musk's public statements are also under scrutiny as the lawsuit unfolds. The mention of a tweet from June 2020, where Musk indicated that a "green card" was necessary for employment at SpaceX due to the advanced nature of rockets, is cited as an example of statements that potentially perpetuated the alleged bias.

SpaceX has yet to furnish an immediate response to the allegations levied against it.