Holly Willoughby steps into spotlight with key role in Phillip Schofield scandal inquiry

Holly Willoughby has been reportedly in direct communication with the lead barrister overseeing the independent investigation of the Phillip Schofield affair scandal.
The 42-year-old This Morning host has diligently adhered to and actively engaged with every request made by the investigation team, as confirmed by insiders speaking to The Mirror.
ITV was thrown into turmoil earlier this year following 61-year-old Philip's admission to an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a much younger colleague, with the host eventually stepping down from ITV altogether.
In the months surrounding the scandal, This Morning has faced much criticism with ITV staff quizzed on exactly what they knew of the affair, leading to the broadcaster announcing they were bringing in Jane Mulcahy KC to 'carry out an external review to establish the facts'.
And now it's been reported that Holly has played her part in the inquiry amid her insistence she knew nothing of Phillip's affair, with her pals allegedly insisting that she has 'nothing to hide'.
A source told The Mirror: 'Holly was more than happy to do what was asked of her, and explain her position, and what she knew, and what she didn’t.'
It's said that Holly is one of a number of people who work at This Morning who've assisted Jane with her enquiries.
Meanwhile, senior ITV executives, including boss Kevin Lygo, have also been spoken to amid the ongoing inquiry.
