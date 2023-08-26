King Charles, royal family share meaningful post after Prince Harry's big announcement

Royal family has left fans guessing with their first social media post since Prince Harry revealed his UK plan ahead of the Queen Elizabeth first anniversary of death.

The royal family shared a special tribute to Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, on his 79th birthday, giving fans hope that they palace could also wish Harry, who will turn 39 on September 15, in the same spirit on his big day.

The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles and royal family, shared a slew of pictures of the Duke of Gloucester, captioning: "Wishing The Duke of Gloucester a very Happy Birthday today!."

It comes jus days after the Duke of Sussex announced his UK plan, confirming that he will make a quick stop in London for a charity event before travelling to Germany for Invictus Games, starting on the 9th of the same month.



However, the royal family has seemingly shunned Prince Harry as they have not shared even a single words in response the Duke's visit to London on the eve of late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.