Victoria Beckham falls in love with Manchester United's former player again

Fashion sensation and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham has renewed and reaffirmed her love for the legendary footballer after her husband David Beckham re-wore his decades-old look.

David Beckham wowed his sweetheart and millions of fans as he gave them stunning flashbacks to his days playing for Manchester United by debuting his fresh buzz cut to Instagram on Saturday.



Victoria, 49, shared her response to husband's post after David tagged his wife in one of his Instagram stories, where the winning coach is seen topless and beaming at the camera as he stretches across his massive yacht.

The England's former captain captioned the photo: "Summer Cut @victoriabeckham do you approve?" He hilariously added: "A little late if not."

Impressed with the look, Victoria appeared reaffirming and remembering his dating era with the Man Utd player as she approved his partner's new look by sending him a star-eyed emoji.

David has been regularly amusing fans by sharing moments from the family's lavish holiday on his Instagram page. In one of his snaps, he is seen wearing a pair of shades and green Adidas shorts as he soaks up the sun and flashes of his tattooed chest.

Victoria's husband also uploaded a number of adorable pictures after showing off his hair transformation. One of which includes a video where David and his 18-year-old son Cruz are both posing like Superman while on a boat and another a sweet photo of his daughter Harper on a family lunch date, captioning the photo: 'Growing up too fast.'