Tom Brady and Irina Shayk ‘enjoying’ their romance but are ‘not super serious’

Tom Brady is enjoying his time together in his new romance with model Irina Shayk since the two hit it off back in June.

Per a source quoted by Entertainment Tonight, the two “are having a great time together” and are “enjoying their relationship.” However, the source added that the romance is “not super serious yet” but the former NFL player is “attracted” to the Russian model, who is “very into him.”

Last week the couple was spotted at a swanky London hotel located in the Mayfair area. The departed from the hotel from entrances five minutes apart from each other.

Brady, 46, had his vehicle already loaded with his luggage and soon made his way to a private airport, where he flew out of the United Kingdom after meeting up with Shayk, 37.

The pair sparked romance rumours back in July as they hit it off at a mutual friend’s wedding on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Towards the end of the month, Brady was witnessed picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air and then drove them to his Los Angeles home. Their cosy ride in Brady’s Rolls Royce was captured in images by Page Six. In one of them, the former athlete was seen affectionately caressing the Russian model’s face while stopped at a red light.

This is Brady’s first relationship after he finalised his divorce with wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen back in October 2022. The two share two children, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.