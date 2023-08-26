Real Madrid secure 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo as Bellingham scores again

Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (C) celebrates scoring the goal that earned his team victory in Vigo. AFP

Jude Bellingham's remarkable start in La Liga continued as he clinched a late header to give Real Madrid a 1-0 win against Celta Vigo on Friday.

The English player's fourth goal in three matches for the Spanish giants broke through Celta Vigo's staunch defense and dampened the hosts' spirits during their centenary week.



Despite Bellingham's heroics, Real Madrid faced challenges, with Rodrygo missing a penalty opportunity and Vinicius Junior exiting in the first half due to a suspected thigh issue, though initial reports suggest a minor setback. Kepa Arrizabalaga, on loan from Chelsea, stood in for the injured Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Carlo Ancelotti retained Bellingham in the No. 10 role, where he's been highly effective. "Bellingham (was) good, he's still scoring and adding to the team," Ancelotti noted. Vinicius soldiered on before being replaced by Spanish international Joselu, highlighting Madrid's somewhat limited attacking options this season.

Celta Vigo's hopes were briefly buoyed by Jorgen Strand Larsen's disallowed goal, ruled out for a soft foul. Madrid's struggles to unlock Celta's rigid defense persisted until Rodrygo earned a penalty. Ivan Villar, Celta Vigo's goalkeeper, redeemed himself with a brilliant save from Rodrygo's spot kick.

Ancelotti expressed frustration with Rodrygo, as he had designated Luka Modric to take the penalty. "There's no freedom (for them to choose)... I don't know what happened between them, I think they chose Rodrygo," the coach explained.

Bellingham, however, found the net in the 81st minute, heading home after Joselu's effort. The former Borussia Dortmund player had previously praised his improved performance due to the quality around him at Madrid. Despite a less dominant showing than in previous victories, Real Madrid maintained their perfect record, temporarily leading the table by three points.

Arrizabalaga expressed his growing confidence and excitement to contribute to the team. Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez's Celta showed signs of improvement despite the lack of a victory.

Real Madrid will be looking ahead to their first home game next Saturday against Getafe, following the completion of renovations at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Real Sociedad managed a 0-0 draw against newly-promoted Las Palmas, securing their third consecutive draw of the season.