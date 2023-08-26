Ariana Grande shares 'All-Consuming' grief after Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande opens up about grief over Mac Miller's tragic passing in Vogue's 2019 cover story.

Ariana Grande, the renowned singer, and Mac Miller's former girlfriend, shared her emotions and reflections on the untimely death of her "dearest friend" in an exclusive interview with Vogue for their August 2019 cover story.



In the interview, Grande expressed deep sorrow over Miller's passing, emphasizing that despite the imperfections in their relationship, he was "the best person ever" who didn't deserve the inner struggles he faced.

She revealed how she had been a stabilizing force in their relationship, but after his death, she felt herself losing that sense of cohesion, as if the pieces were drifting apart.

The Vogue profile delves into the profound impact of Miller's loss on Grande, describing her grief as "pretty all-consuming."

While Miller had openly battled addiction throughout his public life, he appeared healthy and content in his final days, making his passing all the more shocking.

Notably, after their breakup, Miller experienced a relapse, leading some of his fans to blame Grande.

She also faced a barrage of hateful comments following his death. Reflecting on this, Grande commented that people often fail to see the complexities behind the scenes, the years of effort, love, and struggles, and the exhaustion that comes with it.

She explained that the tweet came from a place of utter defeat, emphasizing that she had repeatedly warned him about such a scenario and fought tirelessly for their relationship's well-being over the years.

After Miller's passing in September, Grande channeled her emotions into her No. 1 album, Thank U, Next, though she revealed that she barely remembers the process because she was "so drunk" and "so sad."



