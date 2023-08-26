Britney Spears' 'Cracks' head in fiery London tiff with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears accused of multiple physical altercations with Sam Asghari, including a black eye incident.

Britney Spears suffered a head injury during an intense altercation with her now-estranged husband Sam Asghari while they were in London, just before announcing their shock divorce after 13 months of marriage.



TMZ founder Harvey Levin, in the documentary Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which aired on Fox, disclosed the shocking incident, stating, "She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad that she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. She needed stitches."

Executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere also weighed in during the documentary, suggesting that Spears' alleged "volatility" became too much for Asghari, ultimately leading to the end of their marriage.

According to sources, it's been claimed that Spears engaged in physical altercations with Asghari on multiple occasions, including an alarming incident where she allegedly gave him a black eye while he was asleep.

Earlier this year, photographs surfaced showing Asghari with visible bruising on his arms and face, with sources indicating that the dates coincide with this purported attack.



Furthermore, sources claim that Asghari expressed concern over Spears' fascination with knives, which were reportedly scattered throughout her $11.8 million home in Thousand Oaks.

One source even stated that Britney believed she needed the knives for protection, as she was paranoid that someone was out to harm her.

Reports also suggest that Spears had a tendency to "fly off the handle" over minor issues, leaving Asghari feeling fearful and distressed.



