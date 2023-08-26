Lizzo's ex-dancers accuse star of 'Intimidation' with countersuit amid harassment

Lizzo's three former backup dancers, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis, who are currently suing the pop icon for allegations of se*ual harassment, have strongly criticized Lizzo's plans to file a countersuit, branding it as an "insidious attempt at intimidation."



The lawsuit against Lizzo accuses her of se*ual and racial harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

The plaintiffs claim that during a European tour in February and March, the plus-sized pop sensation forced them to attend degrading se* shows.

Lizzo has vehemently denied these allegations, including accusations of pressuring the employees to touch nude performers at an Amsterdam club, as well as weight shaming.

Lizzo's attorney, Martin Singer, recently revealed the singer's intention to sue for malicious prosecution in response to the lawsuit.

Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing the three accusers, expressed in a statement to Daily Mail, "Lizzo’s threat to countersue for malicious prosecution is an insidious attempt at intimidation and delivers a chilling effect to all harassment victims in the workplace.

"The scare tactics, bullying, and victim shaming coming from Lizzo’s team mirror the challenges employees often face in the entertainment industry, where they feel compelled to endure such behavior for access and success."

In a statement, the attorneys argue that Lizzo's countersuit sends a concerning message to others who may consider coming forward with their own experiences, potentially subjecting them to additional trauma.