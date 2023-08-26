Did Britney Spears crack her head open during Sam Asghari fight?

Britney Spears crack her head open during Sam Asghari

Britney Spears was recently rumoured to have sustained a serious injury on the head after having one-on-one with Sam Asghari.



The claims presented in TMZ's Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair about an alleged altercation between Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are not fully true.

According to the investigative program, which aired on Thursday, August 24, Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, got into a physical altercation that required medical attention for the singer.

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Harvey Levin claimed. “She needed stitches.”

But according to Us Weekly, Spears' head was not broken open.

Asghari filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," and specifying their date of separation as July 28. Us confirmed this earlier this month. Asghari requested spousal support and legal expenses from Spears in the suit.

Prior to their June 2022 wedding, Us previously reported that Spears and Asghari had signed a binding prenuptial agreement.

According to the official paperwork, the couple decided that Asghari would get "$1 million every two years" of the marriage, with a ceiling of $10 million after 15 years.

Asghari also disclaimed ownership of Spears' discography, and his name is not on the deed to the house they shared. The couple had agreed to incorporate their home-holding endeavour into an LLC.

Both Spears and Asghari spoke out about their breakup after it was reported. One day after filing for divorce, Asghari said he and Spears "decided to end our journey together."

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens,” he wrote via Instagram. “Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including [the] media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears opened up two days later, saying “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” via Instagram at the time.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”