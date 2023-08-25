Prince William, Kate Middleton's first reaction to Prince Harry's UK plan

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are set to take a leading role in the commemorations for the late Queen, have reportedly been left irritated by Prince Harry's surprise UK plan.

Kate and William are extremely "irritated" with the Duke over his UK plan during the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II, a family friend has claimed.



The couple's friend claims that William and Kate's focus on continuing the late Queen's legacy could now obfuscated by Harry's return to the UK the day before the anniversary.



Meghan Markle's husband Harry to be in London on September 7 to attend the WellChild Award. The Duke will also deliver a speech at the event that may overshadow the future king William and his wife Kate's outing the following day.

"It is increasingly hard to work out what Harry wants to be and do. He was appointed to be a patron of WellChild because he was a member of the royal family,

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a source close to the Waleses said: "William and Kate will be irritated, especially by the date, but will just ignore it. What else can they do?”

Kate and William's relationship with the Duke broke down months before the Sussexes announced their plans to step down from their official roles. Harry first hinted at the frosty relationship with his brother during an interview with pal Tom Bradby during his and Meghan's visit to South Africa in 2019. In the interview, the Duke of Sussex admitted he and William were "on different paths."

In his memoir Spare, Harry expanded on his struggling relationship with the Prince of Wales – going as far as claiming he was "knocked on the floor" during a verbal argument with William.