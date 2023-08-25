Lizzo’s former dancers open up about singer’s planned countersuit

File Footage

Lizzo’s former dancers do know that the singer has an answer to their lawsuit, and they are expressing what they think of it.



According to their attorneys, Lizzo's former backup dancers who are suing the singer for sexual harassment believe her plan to countersue them is an "insidious attempt at intimidation."

“Lizzo’s threat to countersue for malicious prosecution is an insidious attempt at intimidation and delivers a chilling effect to all harassment victims in the workplace,” attorney Ron Zambrano representing plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez said in a statement, as per Page Six.

“The scare tactics, bullying and victim shaming coming from Lizzo’s team is exactly the behaviour employees face in the entertainment industry who feel they have no choice but to ‘suck it up’ for access and success,” the lawyer adds.

Zambrano asserts that the "Good as Hell" performer is attempting to deter other potential accusers from coming forward with related complaints by frightening them.

“Her team is merely trying to suppress the truth and hide her hypocrisy of publicizing her brand as one of empowerment and body positivity while privately depriving women of their empowerment,” Zambrano says.

Adding, “Lizzo certainly isn’t empowering women by way of her threats, rather she is disenfranchising them, but this lawsuit isn’t just about her. This sort of behavior is pervasive in the entertainment industry. That doesn’t make it right, and it’s still illegal.”

Marty Singer, Lizzo's attorney, revealed on Wednesday that his client intends to sue the three ladies for "malicious prosecution."