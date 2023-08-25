Russia denies hand in plane crash that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. — AFP

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the plane crash which is thought to have killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, that many believe was a retaliatory assassination against the mercenary leader's failed revolt two months earlier before his death.

Speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hit on Prigozhin is “an absolute lie,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said early Friday, Russian state media reported.

Few facts have so far been established and forensic tests are still needed to confirm Prigozhin’s death, Peskov told reporters in a regular briefing call, according to the state news agency Tass. The official results of the investigation will be published, he added, according to the RIA news agency.

According to Russian police, Prigozhin was one of the ten passengers on board an executive plane that crashed on Wednesday in the Tver region, leaving no survivors.

It has not been officially confirmed that Prigozhin's body was discovered or identified, and the cause of the plane's crash is still unknown.

Putin broke his silence about the crash late Thursday, calling Progozhin "a man with a complicated fate, who has made many serious mistakes in his life."

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, said at a briefing Thursday that the Defense Department’s initial assessment is that Prigozhin was likely killed. He added that there is no information to indicate a surface-to-air missile hit the aircraft, pushing back at reports suggesting it as the cause of the crash.

Two US officials told NBC news that intelligence gathered so far points to sabotage. One of the officials said a leading theory is that the aircraft was downed by an explosive on board, but they do not have enough information to say that with certainty.

In June, Prigozhin led a rebellion against the military establishment of Russia, but he stood down as part of a deal with the Kremlin banishing him to Belarus. Later, he claimed that he never planned to depose Putin and that he only defied the military's senior brass in order to maintain his mercenary force.

Peskov said it's unclear yet if Putin will attend Prigozhin's funeral if he in fact perished in the crash because the president has "a busy schedule."