Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of King Charles' surprise reaction to their stunts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have reportedly decided to change their strategy to strengthen their brand, have been warned by experts that their any new royal drama may invite King Charles' wrath.

The 74-year-old monarch, who has so far shown leniency to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite the couple's all stunts that kept them in the spotlight, may change his strategy to deal with the disgruntled royals if they don't stop earning sympathy or wealth by their repeated narrative of presenting themselves as the victims of the Firm, according to insiders.

The Duke, who's set to travel to the UK in September to attend a charity event, is likely to hold a meeting with his royal relatives to win their trust back.



During the meeting, he may assure them that he won't boast or leak further palace stories at any cost.

The Duke is also expected to clear it on the royal family that his and wife Meghan's upcoming Netflix film will be all about the couple's love life.

Prince Harry seems to make amends with his royal relatives but Meghan, according to some royal experts, is not interested in patching things up.



There are also speculations that Kate Middleton and Prince William will conditionally welcome Harry to the royal family fold.

The King has reportedly set conditions for the Duke's return to the family. He "won't allow Harry to take advantage of his leniency." The father-son duo is reportedly in contacts with each other, and wants to bury the hatchet after years of tension.