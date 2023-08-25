BCCI officials' visit to Pakistan on the cards during Asia Cup

LAHORE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are likely to visit Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup that will kick off on August 30, Geo News reported citing sources on Friday.
They added that BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla are expected to travel to Pakistan after an invitation was extended to the members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and other cricket boards to attend the mega event.
BCCI Secretary and President of the ACC Jay Shah has also been invited by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Apart from all the ACC board members, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice and General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan have also been invited.
It is important to mention that Jay Shah had earlier denied reports that he would come to Pakistan to watch the Asia Cup match.
The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17.
Pakistan are in Group A alongside Nepal and India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.
Pakistan cricket team will play the tournament's opener against Nepal, who will be playing their first Asia Cup, on August 30 in Multan.
loss of Caleb Farley's father in such a tragic and sudden manner has deeply affected the Titans community
Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubailes kissed midfielder Jennifer Hermoso at the post-match ceremony of the world cup final
Haris Rauf claimed a five-wicket haul to help Pakistan dismiss Afghanistan for only 59 runs in 19.2 overs
Team management decides to implement rotation policy in three-match series to provide chances to all players
Despite starting from lane 9, Sha'Carri Richardson sprinted to victory in a championship record time of 10.65 seconds
Odegaard's ice-cool penalty in the 54th minute was solitary goal that saw Arsenal claim victory, despite playing with...