Sam Asghari 'forced' Britney Spears to follow conservatorship-style medication plan

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears reportedly had arguments over the singer's lack of medication use

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce was reportedly the result of consistent fights over the singer’s refusal to take medication in order to treat her anxiety.

A source told The US Sun that the actor was hoping to get the Toxic singer to resume her "regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan" which was similar to the plan she was under during her abusive 13-year conservatorship.

"Britney is not a well person without the correct medication," the source began.



"No matter what she told her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds. After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication."

Britney Spears mental health plummets



The source elaborated that the singer's pursuit to live a life free from medication became problematic as she began experiencing behavioural issues.

"However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent and even dangerous."

"Sam urged her to seek more therapy and even find a psychotherapist, not from her past, who could help unpack her issues and stabilize her thoughts.

"He also has really pushed for her to return to a medication regime to overcome her anxiety and mood swings."

However, given the singer's traumatic experience regarding her conservatorship, she refused to partake in her estranged husband's request.

"But Britney’s experience under the conservatorship has made her fearful and nervous of medication. When Sam pushed her on this it would lead to arguments. Britney would accuse him of being ‘like my father and wanting control’.

"Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good."