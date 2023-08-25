Britney Spears 'in pain' after being forced to 'let go' Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has seemingly been finding it difficult to move on after divorcing Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has seemingly been finding it difficult to deal with the aftermath of her split from her husband Sam Asghari.

According to ET, the singer was aware of the turmoil their relationship faced but was not willing to let go, hoping that things would resolve.

"[Spears] knew she and Sam had issues in their relationship and felt it coming, but she didn't want to let go," the source said.

Even though the singer appeared to be in high spirits as of late, the source said that the Toxic hitmaker found it hard to adjust to her new life without Asghari.

"[She] feels like the rug has been pulled from underneath her and is trying to adjust to single life."

Even with her close pals the source said that the singer was in 'pain' in the wake of her divorce.

"Her friends are telling her that she is better off, but she doesn't want to acknowledge that because it is too painful," the source said.

Meanwhile, Sam has been "focused on moving on" after he set up his new home at a luxury high-rise apartment on the cusp of Beverly Hills and Century City.