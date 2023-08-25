Trump's mugshot at Georgia jail released after arrest under election subversion charges. Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump's mugshot was made public on Thursday evening following his booking at an Atlanta jail.

The booking relates to over a dozen felony charges he's facing in a far-reaching criminal case. The case originates from his efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia.

In the mugshot, an unsmiling Donald Trump, identified by inmate number P01135809 in Fulton County Jail records, stared sternly at the camera. This event marked a notable occurrence as Trump had not been subjected to a photograph in his three prior criminal cases.

Donald Trump's stay at the jail was brief, lasting around 20 minutes, after which he departed for his golf club in New Jersey. Prior to boarding his private plane at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, he reiterated his belief that the prosecution, along with the other charges he's facing, is politically motivated.

The 77-year-old, currently campaigning for the White House in the upcoming year, has become the first former US president to face criminal accusations. Despite these legal challenges, his standing within the Republican Party has actually been fortified. He leads the Republican race for the 2024 presidential election against Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden.

A crowd of supporters, equipped with Trump banners and American flags, gathered outside the jail as Donald Trump arrived. Notably, one of his staunch congressional allies, Georgia US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, was among them.

The mugshot is expected to circulate widely among both Trump's adversaries and supporters. Some of his supporters even envisage printing the image on T-shirts for global distribution.

The trial date for one of Donald Trump's co-defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, has been set for October 23 by Judge Scott McAfee. The decision followed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's response to Chesebro's request for a swift trial. It's worth noting that this schedule doesn't apply to Trump or the other defendants just yet.

Several of the co-defendants, including former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani, have already been booked, with differing expressions in their mugshots.

Trump is facing 13 felony counts in this Georgia case, with charges such as racketeering for allegedly pressuring state officials and undermining the certification of Biden's 2020 victory.

While Willis initially proposed a trial date for March 4, it has been advanced for Chesebro at his request. Trump's legal team is expected to propose a later start date for his trial. His newest lawyer, Steven Sadow, has requested a separate trial for Trump and Chesebro.

Trump has entered a not guilty plea in his three other cases. In the Georgia case, Willis has suggested arraignments start in the week of September 5. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Special Counsel Jack Smith have also filed charges against Trump in separate cases.

Trump posted a $200,000 bond and agreed to bail conditions that prohibit him from intimidating witnesses or co-defendants. Republicans controlling the US House of Representatives are launching an investigation into whether there was improper coordination between Willis and federal prosecutors.

Amidst these legal proceedings, Trump chose to skip a debate with his Republican presidential rivals. Instead, he participated in a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.