Meghan Markle to unite with Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Germany

Meghan Markle will be in Prince Harry’s corner when he flies to Germany to attend this year’s Invictus Games next month.



The Duke of Sussex has been confirmed to pay a brief visit to the UK to attend a charity award event next month, just in time to mark one year of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

From there, Harry will make his way to Germany, where he will reportedly be joined by Meghan to attend the Closing Ceremony of the game.

Omid Scobie, close friend of the Sussexes, updated Royal fans on social media on Thursday. “A spokesperson confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'delighted to be attending' the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf next month,” he wrote.

“Harry will be there from the start and Meghan will join him later on in the competition. They'll both be at the closing ceremony,” Mr. Scobie revealed.

During his visit to London on Sept. 7, Harry is not expected to see any of his family, owing to his tight schedule as well as his sour relationship with his father King Charles, and brother Prince William.

Though the sources admitted it “would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late Queen's memory,” they noted their relationships with each other is too deeply “rooted at the rock bottom” for now.