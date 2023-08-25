Tim McGraw affirms he 'won't be where he is now' if not for wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill have been married for nearly three decades

Tim McGraw has his wife Faith Hill to take the credit for his unwavering success.

In a recent interview, the country singer gushed about being married to Hill for nearly three decades, revealing he wouldn’t have survived otherwise.

"I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old, A. I probably would've ran my career into the ground and B. I would've died already with my career into the ground — one or the other, and it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now," he tells host Zane Lowe in a new episode of his Apple Music show.

McGraw has frequently opened up about the impact of Hill on his life, including getting him to quit alcohol after putting up with it for a while.

The It’s Your Love crooner and Hill previously starred together in Yellowstone prequel, 1883, and are now expanding their partnership in McGraw’s 17th studio album, Standing Room Only, out this Friday.

"I'm always playing her the songs that I want to record and playing the mixes as I'll go along, and there's times we don't agree," the singer told Lowe.

“There's times where she goes, 'I don't like the way that sounds.' 'Well, I do, and that's the way it's going to stay.'

“And the same thing when she's making a record. It's like, 'I think this should be your single.' She goes, 'No, I don't like that song. This is going to be the single.' I go, 'All right,’” he added.