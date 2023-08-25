Pete Davidson and Chase Sui may have SPLIT-Rumors swirl

Pete Davidson's love rollercoaster continues: Rumors swirl about split with co-star Chase Sui.

Pete Davidson's love seems to be a turbulent ride these days.

The rumor mill is buzzing with whispers of a potential breakup between Pete Davidon and his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star, Chase Sui, according People.



Ever since his highly publicized breakup with Kim Kardashian, the Saturday Night Live star has been a constant fixture in the headlines, often linked with a new woman on his arm. Just days ago, it was Emily Ratajkowski in the spotlight, and now, Chase Sui.

Chase Sui Wonders Fuels Rumors of Split with Pete Davidson Amidst Mysterious Photo

Earlier this month, Chase Sui Wonders, 27, sent the rumor mill into overdrive when she shared a solo selfie, raising questions about her relationship status with comedian Pete Davidson, 29, with whom she's been involved for nine months.

The speculation gained momentum after a photograph of Pete Davidson appeared on the internet, showing him on a motorcycle alongside an unidentified woman.

Although Pete is not known for having a social media presence himself, fan accounts swiftly reposted the photograph on Instagram, with followers inquiring about the status of his relationship with Chase.

Questions like "Where is his girlfriend?" and "Who is the companion?" flooded the comments section, while others pondered, "Is he still with Chase?"

Concerned fans have been quick to reference the comedian's open discussion of his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

Many supporters believe that his recent relationship rollercoaster might align with common behavior associated with BPD, which often involves instability in interpersonal relationships.



