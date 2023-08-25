Rivalry with Musk's Twitter intensifies as Meta launches Threads web version

In this photo illustration, the Threads logo is displayed on a cell phone on July 05, 2023, in San Anselmo, California. — AFP

Meta-owned Instagram's chief Adam Mosseri announced Thursday that the web version of Threads has been launched, allowing people to access the platform during working hours, as rivalry with tech billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter can be seen entering yet another round.

"Threads.net is now live for everyone. This is definitely one of the most requested features over the last few weeks. Still, plenty more to do to make the experience more complete, but wanted to get something simple out there sooner rather than later. Let us know what you think," Mosseri who is also leading Threads said in an Instagram post.

"The Threads team is working hard to bring this experience to parity with mobile, and will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks," a spokesman said.

Mark Zuckerberg's new platform has posed a grave challenge to Musk's former Twitter — now X — and has become one of the most liked social media services after controversial decisions by its boss have pushed millions of users away.



The new web version of Threads — which is also joined by numerous organisations and governments — is available on the web as it seeks to revive its underwhelming launch.

This new venture may be a success for Meta as it would be able to attract professionals and media types who are the most active users of social media and post mainly from their computers during working hours.

This photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows the Twitter logo reflected near the logo for Threads. — AFP

Until now, Threads was accessible only as a mobile phone app on iPhones and Android.

The rival to X was rushed out in early July by Meta, which invited its more than a billion Instagram users to download the app.

By this, Threads became the fastest-downloaded app ever, crushing the previous record held by artificial intelligence-powered (AI) ChatGPT.

However, the initial excitement did not last, with usage by the early adopters falling steadily ever since and users calling out for a web version of the app and other tweaks.

This combination created on June 22, 2023, shows SpaceX, Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. — AFP

Many of the celebrities who were given the privilege of early access to Threads — such as Jennifer Lopez or American Football star Tom Brady — have posted only rarely.

X — which was brought by the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla — still dominates as the platform for comment and news, but the chaos endured at the platform since the 52-year-old took over last year eroded its success and sent users seeking alternatives.

One measure of users, by the company Similarweb, showed that daily active users on the Android version of Threads dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million.

In the week of the Threads launch early last month, Meta CEO Zuckerberg cautioned the app would "take time to stabilise, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community."

Threads is not available in Europe because parent company Meta is unsure how to navigate the European Union's data privacy legislation.