Rick and Morty Season 7 sets fall premiere date: 'It's happening!'

Rick and Morty season 7 will premiere in October

Rick and Morty are coming back to the screens sooner than anticipated.

Adult Swim announced the premiere date for the brand new episodes of the animated show for Season 7 on Friday.

The Emmy-winning sci-fi comedy is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 11 p.m., with 10 episodes, much like previous recent seasons.

The president of the network Michael Ouweleen assured the new episodes will “raise the bar,” with having “geniuses” on board, following the exit of co-creator Justin Roiland.

“It’s happening,” the statement read. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation.”

“This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started,” he added.

Roiland’s replacement as the voice of the titular characters has not been announced yet after he was fired from the show over charges of domestic violence and other problematic behavior.

A synopsis for Rick and Morty teases the recasting of the voices: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!”

It will also answer multiple queries left unanswered in the last season, including “what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out!”

“There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!” it read.