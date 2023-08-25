Meghan Markle 'contacts Hollywood bosses' to make return to big screen

Meghan Markle is reportedly in talks with directors and producers as she has reportedly decided to make comeback to Hollywood with an aim to win Oscar award in future for her acting skills.

The former Suits star is being told that there is a demand for her to return to entertainment industry with a newfound interest in her former show Suits, she has begun planning the next step of her career.

"Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan's being told there's a demand from fans to see her act again. She's excited." They added: "While she'd love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar would be in her future," an insider revealed to Life & Style Magazine.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan shot to fame with her iconic Rachel Zane role in Suits.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on legal drama for 108 episodes as before quitting in 2017 following her engagement to Harry. The former actress also had previous roles in popular films including "Remember Me" and "Horrible Bosses".



Although it seemed Meghan was done with acting for good, many fans are speculating that she will soon be making a return to the big screen, with one insider confirming that she has already been in talks with big names in the entertainment industry.

"She'd gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry," the source told the outlet.

"But now that's all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she's actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100-percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she's always loved," they continued.

