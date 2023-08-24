Meghan Markle learns from William's mistake as she confirms to join Harry in Germany

Meghan Markle has delighted her European fans by confirming that she will join her husband Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Germany next month.

The Duchess has seemingly learned from William's mistake of not attending the Women's World cup final in Sydney this week. The future king's decision attracted massive backlash.

However, Meghan did not made William-like blunder to miss the opportunity of attracting the spotlight. She confirmed to attend Harry's games next month.

In a statement from Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's post-royal organisation, it has been announced that Meghan will join her husband in Germany.



Meghan Markle's friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie also shared the photo of the couple to his official Twitter account, captioning: "A spokesperson confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “delighted to be attending” the@InvictusGamesin Düsseldorf next month.

Harry and Meghan's new picture comes hours-after the Buckingham Palace shared details about King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming visit to France earlier on the day.

With the picture, they confirmed that Meghan would grace the event this year for the second half of the games, while her hubby Harry will attend the opening ceremony alone.

In the photo, Meghan and Harry are seen holding up a banner with the words "Invictus Games" on it as they smiled for the camera.

However, some royal fans and experts think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly responded to the royal family's latest post about the King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming visit to France as the US-based couple shared their new photo with a big announcement about their trip to Germany just hours after the palace's post.