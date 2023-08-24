Ashley Tisdale opens up about mothers’ emotional well-being to manage anxiety

Ashley Tisdale opens up about mothers’ emotional wellbeing to manage anxiety

Ashley Tisdale has recently opened up about the importance of mother’s well-being to help manage anxiety after welcoming her two-year-old daughter, Jupiter.



In a new interview with HELLO, the High School Musical alum, who established her wellness brand, Frenshe in 2020, revealed that mothers shoud prioritize their own wellness to deal with mental health issues.

“A happy mom is so good for the baby and for the family. It's something you shouldn't feel bad about,” said Ashley.

Reflecting on mom-guilt as a new parent, the Disney Channel star explained, “As someone who works a lot, I also love being with my daughter, so it's just really prioritising when I can. It's going to be a little bit easier now that she's starting school, because I definitely struggle with mom guilt during the day when I'm working. And especially because I've been working from home, I have my office here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashley shared that wellness is a “journey” and “not a destination”.

“Having my baby, just going through the postpartum of it all. That was a roller coaster I didn't expect. It was just kind of learning who this new person was that I was becoming… Wellness to me, is everything,” stated the actress.

Ashley also pointed out that sleep is significant for new mothers to deal with anxiety.

“I tend to see that my anxiety can be a little bit spiked if I don't get good sleep,” remarked the actress.

Ashley added, “Being a mom and running the businesses that I have, I need all the sleep that I can get.”

“You can do small little things that can go a long way,” she concluded.