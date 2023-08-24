Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first major attempt to get close to royal family

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to end their icy relationship with the royal family after it emerged that they have plans on renting a home near Kensington Palace in a bid to be close to the royal family.



After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s primary UK residence at Frogmore Cottage was taken, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Bella magazine that they plan on finding a new space in a first positive gesture to mend their icy relationship with the royal family.

"After losing Frogmore, they need a base in the UK, and it's likely this will be an occasional home and somewhere for them to stay when they're here rather than anything permanent," Larcombe continued.

"But this is a clear sign that they are trying to make amends with the rest of the family."

She elaborated that since the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly have decided on a softer approach as they have not taken a swipe at the royal family since then.

Larcombe added, "In the months since Harry's book Spare, which was published in January, we have seen a softening in Harry and Meghan's attitudes towards the rest of the royals - if nothing else, in keeping their mouths shut."

"We've had six months of them not saying anything about the royals to fuel the beast, and time heals. That's a healthy sign because they've got a long way to go to be back in the heart of the family with all the bridges they've burnt."

