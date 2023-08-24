'Kanye West' drops Drake collaboration in surprise nightclub appearance

File Footage





A Kanye West doppelganger caused waves after he tricked Florida clubbers into believing that he not only was the real rapper but had a collaboration with Drake.

HotNewHipHop claimed that the unidentified lookalike showed up at Miami Beach’s LIV nightclub and got a DJ to play a song that was touted to be a collaboration with West and Drake.

The song in question however, was said to be AI generated.

At the time of 'Kanye West's' arrival the DJ hyped up the crowd and said: "We got Ye in this motherf***er tonight LIV."

"I'm about to play some sh*t I’m not even supposed to have. You wanna hear some brand new Kanye and Drake sh*t make some noise. F**k it, let’s do it," the DJ said.

The moment was then recorded and shared on TikTok which left viewers going berserk owing to the two rappers famously having some unresolved beef.

The comment section got flooded with comments celebrating the collaboration.

"THIS IS HUGE," one user commented.

Another noted that the fake collaboration was a telling sign of the two musicians deciding to end their years long feud.

"NEW ALBUM SOON? BEEF SQUASHED?"

However, others questioned the veracity of the event and subsequent collaboration noting that Kanye was currently vacationing in Italy with his new wife Bianca Censori.



"I was there last night it was a fake kanye he fooled everyone," one user noted.

"That’s fake ye he in Italy lmao," another commented.