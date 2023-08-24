Howie Mandel clears he is not trying to play Cupid for Sofía Vergara

Howie Mandel stands by his prank about Sofía Vergara's new status as a single woman.



During the live episode of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, the 67-year-old television personality joked that Vergara, 51, is now single and seeking for new bachelor following her divorce from spouse Joe Manganiello.

Mandel later clarified that he does not have to play matchmaker for Vergara, stating Extra, "I think everybody watching who is available believes they’re the perfect match for Sofía. I don’t think, Sofía, to be honest… she doesn’t needs my help. She really doesn't."

"I believe that she'll be fending them off. I mean, she is a great friend, a brilliant person, businessperson, a powerhouse, an amazing sense of humor. She checks every box, so whoever ends up with Sofía is going to be really, really lucky," he continued. "Let’s try and do it by the end of the season. We’ll find her a match and leave it to America to vote."

He also explained that he doesn’t believe Vergara should wait to date after her separation from Manganiello despite users "online saying, ‘Too soon.'" He added, "I think as soon as you’re available, it’s never too soon. She’s fresh, people."

"People thought that was mean and insensitive. If you watched Sofía, she screamed after she came over to me and thought it was funny," he added. "She said, ‘Yes,’ so she’s got a great sense of humor and I wouldn’t do anything to hurt a fellow — a friend first, and a fellow co-worker."

He quipped that they were open to receive submissions from available suitors, adding, "We will either swipe left or right."