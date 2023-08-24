Messi's Inter Miami defeat Cincinnati on penalties to reach US Open Cup final

Messi's Inter Miami defeated Cincinnati on penalties to reach the US Open Cup final. Mirror

Inter Miami staged an impressive comeback against FC Cincinnati in a thrilling US Open Cup semi-final clash, clinching victory in a penalty shootout. In the forthcoming US Open Cup final, Inter Miami are set to encounter the side emerging triumphant from the clash between Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend, played a pivotal role, assisting goals and showcasing his mastery on the field.

FC Cincinnati took an early lead with a deflected shot from Luciano Acosta in the 18th minute, followed by Brandon Vazquez's strike, making it 2-0. However, Messi's brilliance came to the forefront as he initiated Inter Miami's fightback. A well-placed free-kick led to Leonardo Campana's goal, reducing the deficit. In a dramatic turn of events, Messi's pinpoint pass set up Campana once again, leveling the score at 2-2 in stoppage time.

The momentum swung in favor of Inter Miami during extra time, with Josef Martinez finding the net to give his team a 3-2 lead. FC Cincinnati didn't back down, as Yuya Kubo's skillful shot brought the game to a thrilling 3-3 tie in the 114th minute.

The match eventually went to a penalty shootout, where Inter Miami held their nerve and secured victory by converting all their spot-kicks. The win not only highlighted Messi's influence but also showcased the team's determination and resolve.

Co-owner David Beckham's star-studded lineup, featuring Messi alongside former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, demonstrated its prowess once again. The electrifying match marked FC Cincinnati's 11th sell-out of the season, with an attendance of 25,513. The ceremonial sword was pulled by Bengals DE Sam Hubbard, along with teammates Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, setting the stage for the intense encounter.

As Inter Miami advance to the US Open Cup final, Messi's exceptional performance raises questions about his workload. Head coach Gerardo Martino revealed that Messi might consider taking a break after playing twice in a week, emphasizing the player's preference for being on the field.