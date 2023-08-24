Phillip Schofield's exit: ITV boss says broadcaster has 'nothing to hide' amid inquiry

ITV's managing director Kevin Lygo has emphasized the broadcaster does not have 'anything to hide' as he confirmed they are co-operating with the independent inquiry initiated in the aftermath of the Phillip Schofield controversy.

Schofield exited ITV's This Morning programme and the broadcaster itself in May after admitting to having an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a younger male former colleague.

His departure also sparked further allegations the programme was fostering a bullying culture that had been described as toxic.

Jane Mulcahy KC is currently leading an external review of the facts after Schofield's departure which is expected to be completed in September.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Lygo said 'everything is available' to Mulcahy including 'every single email, WhatsApp, text' that have been sent by key people involved in the situation including himself.

He continued: 'So, everything is available, lots of interviews, talking to everybody and I hope as soon as possible, but probably in September, she will make that public.'

Addressing how ITV handles duty of care, he added: 'We do, trust me, take it incredibly seriously.

'We haven't got anything to hide and if we can adapt and change our process to make it better, then we should do it on a continuing basis.'



