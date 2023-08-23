Taylor Swift rejects upcoming Super Bowl show, says ‘not a defining moment’ for her

File Footage

Taylor Swift has recently rejected to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Las Vegas.



A source close to the singer spilled to Daily Mail, “Taylor is busy with her current Eras World tour, she has zero time to prepare a Super Bowl show.”

“She will do it eventually, but she is in no rush at all to do it in Vegas or do it in the next couple of years,” continued the insider.

The source mentioned that the Taylor thinks the Super Bowl halftime performance would not be “a defining moment for her right now” and hence she’s focused on other music projects for her career.

“She knows she is at her peak in her career and each move from this point on is as important as the next. Working on her current tour and recording her old music and working on new music and living life are taking up the majority of her time,” explained the insider.

The source told the outlet, “The Super Bowl will be a nice thing to do someday but it is not a defining moment for her right now.”

“Taylor is well aware of how she wants her career to develop and will do things her way and her way only and will not rush into something she doesn't want to do just to do it and that includes the Super Bowl,” added the source.

Meanwhile, a source related to NFL shared, “Taylor won’t be a part of the show as Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas. But she’s all in if the show ever happens in Nashville.”