BRICS Summit: Putin defends Russia's war with Ukraine

The image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. — Reuters/File

President Vladimir Putin defended Russia's war with Ukraine in a speech to a summit of BRICS leaders used a speech to a summit of BRICS leaders on Wednesday and lauded the alliance as a check on US supremacy worldwide.

Speaking to the group's leaders via video link, he reiterated the Kremlin line that his invasion, which was denounced by Ukraine and the West as "an imperialist territorial grab", was a forced reaction by Russia to hostile activities by Kyiv and Washington.

"Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing — to end the war that was unleashed by the West and its satellites against the people who live in the Donbas," Putin said, referring to the eastern part of Ukraine where Russian proxies have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

"I want to note that it was the desire to maintain their hegemony in the world, the desire of some countries to maintain this hegemony that led to the severe crisis in Ukraine."

Russia has reaffirmed its willingness to engage in peace negotiations to end the 18-month conflict but only provided they take into account the "new realities" brought about by its forces controlling about a fifth of Ukraine.

On the other hand, Ukraine seeks the withdrawal of Russian forces as well as the restoration of all of its land.

In reaction to the Russian president's speech, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who in June separately presented an African peace plan to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that BRICS countries would continue to support efforts to end the conflict.