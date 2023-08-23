Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash in Russia

This frame grab taken from a video on the Telegram account of razgruzka_vagnera on August 22, 2023, shows the leader of Russia´s Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin as he addresses the camera at an undisclosed location..—AFP/file

Russian mercenary army, Wagner Group, chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia, killing all 10 on board, BBC reported Wednesday.

He was believed to be on board the plane.

Earlier, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported that the jet was shot down by air defences in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.

Wagner's Grey Zone said locals heard two blasts ahead of the crash and saw two vapour trails afterwards.

The plane caught fire on hitting the ground, adding that four bodies had already been found, said Tass news agency.

It added that the aircraft had been in the air for less than half an hour.

More to follow...