Britney Spears eager to mend ill relationship with her father amid Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears is eager to mend her relationship with her father Jamie Spears two years after the controversial conservatorship.



TMZ reported that Jamie’s health is having complications following a knee replacement 16 years ago and therefore, the singer doesn’t want to “regret waiting too long to reach out”.

It is believed that Jamie expressed his elation for renewing his friendship bond with his daughter Britney.

The outlet mentioned that the songstress is in contact with her brother after she parted ways with husband Sam Asghari.

However, Britney is still fighting a legal battle with her father as she sued him for “conservator abuse”.

Jamie, on the other hand, alleged that his daughter would have been dead without the “conservatorship”.

Last month, Britney disclosed that she’s rebuilding her relationship with her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn, which is why, she removed all the horrid content from her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

A source close to the singer spilled to Daily Mail that Britney earlier opened up on how her family members ill-treated her during her 13-year conservatorship in her tell-all memoir.

Lately, the singer considered to “let all of this go” and decided to discard “negative passages” from her memoir, hoping that this would “help her heal her relationship with mother and sister”.

“Britney was not asked by Lynne or Jamie Lynn to remove some of the nasty stuff she'd written about them. It was her own choice to do this,” added the source.