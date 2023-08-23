Chandrayaan-3: India's historic moon-landing draws astronomical reviews from across the globe

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander on the moon. — @iamsrk Twitter

Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the rocky lunar south pole on Wednesday, making India the fourth nation to reach the moon.



Following are some reactions, as the country cheered their space victory.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

"Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission."

Rahul Gandhi, leader of Indian Congress

"Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community. Since 1962, India's space programme has continued to scale new heights and inspire generations of young dreamers."

Shahrukh Khan, Bollywood actor

"Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon."

Amit Shah, Indian Minister of Home Affairs

"India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths."

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator

"Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!"

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency

"Today @ISRO made a historic landing on the south pole of the Moon, the first of its kind. ESA had a supporting role in this historic moment and for this, all Europeans should be proud. But we can’t stop here: we must take the next big step for Europe and become protagonists in future Moon exploration for the benefit, both economical and scientific, of Europeans for generations to come."



