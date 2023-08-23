Chandrayaan-3: India's historic moon-landing draws astronomical reviews from across the globe

Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the rocky lunar south pole on Wednesday, making India the fourth nation to reach the moon.
Following are some reactions, as the country cheered their space victory.
"Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission."
"Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community. Since 1962, India's space programme has continued to scale new heights and inspire generations of young dreamers."
"Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon."
"India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths."
"Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!"
"Today @ISRO made a historic landing on the south pole of the Moon, the first of its kind. ESA had a supporting role in this historic moment and for this, all Europeans should be proud. But we can’t stop here: we must take the next big step for Europe and become protagonists in future Moon exploration for the benefit, both economical and scientific, of Europeans for generations to come."
Rescuers advise locals to take shelter in place and avoid leaving their homes due to potential dangers
Special counsel reveals Trump's IT manager now accuses him and his aides of tampering with evidence
Christine Lampard, who is stepmother to Luna, celebrated her significant birthday milestone this Tuesday
The incidents of drone attack mark the sixth consecutive night of attacks targeting the Russian capital region
Wildfires triggered severe air pollution, forcing air quality to hit new lows, but it also impacted human health
Ukraine's official says 3 people were killed, one wounded in Torkse, another civilian was wounded in Zakitne