Prince Harry appears 'less authentic' around Meghan Markle

Prince Harry seemingly gets on 'protection mode' when around Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's body language around his wife Meghan Markle has shown telling signs that he is no longer 'authentic' when he is around her.

Body language expert Darren Stanton said that the Duke of Sussex would act as though if he were 'on duty' when around his wife and at times when he was solo, his true 'openness' came through.

He said: "There is a notable distinction in his non-verbal communication when Harry is on his own compared to when he is with Meghan, he almost feels like he needs to be on duty when he is with Meghan, he seems a little bit more aware of his surroundings, like he has to present a certain brand."

He noted that when the Duke of Sussex was not on the job, he would peel back the layers of his hyper-aware self and show a side which was rather intimate and in-touch with his emotions.

"His body language isn’t as open and he’ll often be more reserved."

"When he is on own, Harry has a sense of openness that we rarely see otherwise, he is very authentic in his emotions and his confidence increases as he doesn’t need to take on a protective role."