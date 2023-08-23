Prince William set to knock Harry to floor again?

Prince Harry, who's reportedly planted a "peace talk" with his royal relatives, has been warned that his elder brother William may knock him to floor again if he ever comes across the 'hurt' Prince.



The Duke of Sussex, in his book Spare, writes "he (Prince William) grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry’s claims about his older brother in his tell-all memoir have reportedly been William's "worst nightmare".

Now, royal experts and historians are mocking the Duke amid reports that King Charles and Harry have set a date to meet for a peace talk.

Sky News host Andrew Bolt says there are rumoured “peace talks” between King Charles and his sons William and Harry.



In response to it, Partick Christys pocked fun at Meghan's husband, saying the only time that the Prince of Wales should meet with his estranged brother is to "batter him."

"I suspect that this was planted by Harry and Meghan and I suspect it’s because they know the only currency they have to deal in these days, is being close to the royal family,” Christys told Andrew Bolt.



The rumours of the trio’s peace talks were also dismissed by William's friend who told the Daily Beast: "Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance. He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.

"It is a total violation of his privacy. On top of that, Harry has criticised Kate and the way he is bringing up his children.

"It’s very, very sad. I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done."



Christy’s went on speculating that the immediate "slap down" response was likely delivered to the publication from the Prince of Wales himself.



“[The claims were] immediately slapped down in a rare quote from a friend of Prince William - which is probably just Prince William," the GB News host said.

Christys added that he's "not surprised by William’s reaction considering Harry's path of destruction leaving the royal family. I’m not surprised because what Harry tried to do of course was torch the House of Windsor on the way out of it and in the process slagged off William’s wife."



"The only time William should meet him in my book would be to batter him," said the expert.

