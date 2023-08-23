Prince William doesn’t want to look like 'hypocrite' Harry

Prince William, who's facing a continued backlash over his decision not to attend the Women's World Cup final in Australia, has been supported by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer for his 'smart' decision to not to attend the event in Australia.

Angela Levin, author of ”Harry: A biography of Prince” says the Prince of Wales' decision to skip the big publicity event stems from a desire not to be seen as a “hypocrite,” especially concerning wasting oil on a small trip.

“He [William] doesn’t want to look like Harry and be a hypocrite,” Levin told Sky News host Paul Murray.

She added: “He can’t really stand firm against Harry’s behaviour if he does the same thing and uses out a lot of oil and all that stuff.”

The future king is facing a continued backlash over his decision not to attend the final.

Former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded the royal's decision a 'shame', saying: “I will not have any bad words against the royal family. However this should have been pencilled in his diary from day dot, after we won the Euros and qualified for the World Cup.”

Veteran broadcaster Jon Sopel similarly suggested it is “inconceivable” that William, who is the president of the FA, and the PM would not travel if it was the men’s team playing.



Sopel tweeted: “Happy to accept might be impossible for the PM, given other commitments. But Prince William? Why?”

Piers Morgan also criticised William to watch the game at home. However, Prince William has not shared the reason why he did not travel to Australia to support women on their big achievement.